Her Friend Played A “Prank” With Her Phone, And Now She’s Wondering If Her Reaction Went Too Far

One time, when I was around 12, a friend of mine from down the street was hanging out at my house, as he often did.

When his mom called and said he needed to come home, he reached for his glasses to put them back on before leaving, but they weren’t there.

Long story short, I helped him look for the glasses for about 10 minutes before he realized I was wearing them.

He was not amused.

And neither was Reddit user @liaanneea1 in this story.

AITA because I screamed at my friend in front of everyone when she took my phone without me knowing? I have a friend who well call Lily (not real name). She is a playful person who gets offended easily. I usually don’t and even if I do, I don’t show it usually.

As you can likely already tell from the prose here, this is a young person.

Last week when we left school and was waiting for the bus, I realized the bus was late. I told my friend to check if the bus was canceled. She said she doesn’t know how and I should check it. I reached for my phone but it wasn’t there. I panicked like [heck.] I just bought that phone which was fairly expensive for our family.

We’ve all had that stomach drop moment, but this went even further.

I started panicking and looking for it. My bag, pockets, floor everywhere I could think of. I was on the verge of tears and I have to say that I have heart problems and I don’t take this stuff well. Especially when I forgot to take my medicine that day.

Yikes, now we’re getting into medical alert territory.

I felt like I was going to faint; my heart was pumping out of my chest. I was so bad that I was going to call an ambulance. And she knows that I have heart problems and I’m on medication. So I just rushed back to school hoping I forgot it in class or dropped it somewhere.

And then, the penny drops.

Then she called my name and took the phone out of her pocket. I snapped and took the phone immediately. I started yelling so loud that the whole street could hear me. She told me to stop and it was just a prank.

And the aftermath?

We didn’t talk for the rest of the day. She didn’t apologize, but I did. I’m wondering if I overreacted. Did I do the right thing by apologizing? Maybe she should have apologized not me. I need some opinions.

What does Reddit make of this?

You gotta know when the bit has gone too far.

If you think phones are expensive, check out hospital bills.

It’s just a prank, bro!

And honestly, that last comment sums it up pretty well.

Jokes are only good if everyone is laughing.

