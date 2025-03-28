Her Friend Wanted To Surprise Her With A Birthday Present, But The Birthday Girl Was Too Lazy To Go Out And Canceled Their Plans

We all have those lazy days when we can’t be bothered to go out.

This woman had one of those days after already making plans with her friend, so she cancelled on her friend that day.

What she didn’t know was that there was a specific reason the friend wanted to meet up. When she found out, she felt really bad for canceling the plans.

Read the story below.

AITA: For declining my friend’s offer to hang out on my birthday weekend? My friend texted me on Wednesday. She asked if we could go to the mall on Saturday since my birthday is on Monday. She wanted us to hang out and see each other. I think it’s been 3 or 4 months since we last saw each other, but we text every day.

This woman likes to stay home on the weekends.

I’m not the kind of person to ask to hang out or do things like that. So the days went by, and Saturday came. I work during the weekdays, so I really like to spend my weekends at home.

So she told her friend she’s not in the mood to go out.

I woke up around 1:00 PM (I sleep a lot). She asked me if I still wanted to go out. Honestly, I never really want to go out. I was a bit tired, and told her I wasn’t really in the mood.

Her friend planned a surprise present for her.

After that, she texted me in a weird way, so I asked if she was upset. She said it was because she had bought me a present, and she even made something handmade for me. I didn’t know she was going to do that.

She felt so bad.

Also, I never ask for gifts on my birthday especially because her family situation isn’t great, and she’s always short on money. I felt really bad.

Her friend didn’t want to go out anymore.

I suggested we still go to the mall, but she said she wasn’t in the mood. Now, I feel like a jerk, and I probably am. I just wanted to say it somewhere.

It doesn’t sound like they ever really had official plans to go out. It’s her birthday. Shouldn’t she get to decide whether or not she wants to go out instead of feeling guilty about staying in?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

A thoughtful friend doesn’t deserve a lazy one.

