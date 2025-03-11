Her Friend Won’t Pay Back The Money She Lent Her, So She’s Going To File A Claim Against Her In Court

We’ve all done it at one point or another, but loaning money to friends can be pretty tricky.

You want to help them out, but at the same time, you know things will be ugly if they don’t pay you back.

This woman is having some serious issues with her friend she loaned money to, and she asked the fine folks on Reddit if she did anything wrong.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for asking for the $3,100 back from a friend I loaned her a year ago? “I (29 F) had a friend (we’ll call her Deb) that moved to Indiana with her husband while she was pregnant after selling her late grandmother’s house that she inherited. Upon moving, with the plan to start a family in Terre Haute, another friend of hers (We’ll call her Beth) and her BF ended up following Deb and her husband and living with them in a rented house. It went well at first but after a while, Beth stopped paying her half of the rent and bills, therefore Deb had to cover everything for her.

This didn’t sound good.

A few months later, Deb realized she was out of “inherited house money” and about to be stranded in Indiana. She reached out to me expressing her fear, and without hesitation, I offered her $1,100 for a U-Haul to pack up and come home as soon as possible. I made it very clear the $1,100 for the U-Haul was a gift and not to worry about paying that portion back.

They had an agreement.

She thanked me and we agreed the rest of the money ($3,100) was a loan she would work on paying back. She was beyond excited to come home. Upon returning home and giving birth to their daughter, Deb and her husband lived in an RV behind his mother’s house. They had posted on Facebook that they needed a second reliable vehicle so she could take her daughter to appointments or wherever they needed to go while her husband was at work.

She’s a really great friend!

I had just purchased my truck and offered to give them my old vehicle (a small sedan) for free, but under the understanding that they would fix anything that needed fixing on it (it’s a 20-year-old car so it does have its issues). During this time, they had some financial struggles, and she reached out to me and asked for $500. I sent it to her immediately, no questions asked. A few days later she reached out again for another $2,600 so she could pay her bills for the month. Keep in mind, a portion of these bills were for a new truck they had recently purchased and a new Harley Davidson.

Her friend isn’t living up to the deal.

Fast forward to today, she has made two $50 payments over the last year that I asked for due to my own financial struggles. I have repeatedly asked for some sort of payment plan, for any amount, but she stated that they could not pay me back and had no money and were planning on filing for bankruptcy. Today I have decided to file a small claim case for the repayment. She stated that they filed, and my loan was part of the filing therefore I would not be receiving any payments. AITA for wanting it back, or even more so filing with the court for it?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user was surprised.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Money has a way of coming between friends…

You should never count on getting money back from a friend or family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.