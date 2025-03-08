Her Friends Had A Grand Seventh Wheel “Tradition,” But She’s At The Point Where She Can’t Stand It Anymore

Being a third wheel is hard enough, but what about a SEVENTH wheel?

WIBTA if I stopped a tradition among my friend group? Hi, I (23F) am in a friend group with three other girls (all 23F). I’ve been single for two years, and the rest are all in committed relationships, the shortest being eight months and the longest being almost two years.

Ever since they all started dating, our hangouts have turned to triple dates, with me as an extra, and we never hang out as just the four of us anymore. I’m not too put off by this, as their boyfriends are all super nice and I enjoy being friends with them.

Somewhere along the way, one of my friends, ‘Maya’, started a tradition of taking a ‘seventh wheel photo’, where I stand alone staring at the camera and the three couples doing couple-y things (e.g. holding hands, hugging, etc.) around me. We all found it funny at first, and we always get a lot of likes and comments whenever we share these photos online. It did get a bit tedious for me after a couple months of doing this at every hangout, but my friends got upset when I suggested stopping it or at least doing it less. So, the tradition continues

Fast forward to this month, when they texted in our group chat about having Valentine’s Day dinner together. I didn’t respond for a while, because 1. I was at work, and 2. I figured it was a romantic thing so I wouldn’t be invited. However, they started getting frustrated at me not replying and ‘Maya’ called me to ask if I could make it. I asked if they really wanted me seventh-wheeling them on Valentine’s Day, to which she replied “Of course, we have to continue our tradition! How can we take the photo without our main character there?”

I got annoyed at this and told her that I needed to work that day and can’t make it. So, on Valentine’s Day, they went on a triple date and I stayed home to watch movies with my roommate. However, I’ve been thinking about how uncomfortable taking those photos have been making me, but wonder if it’s something worth voicing out and potentially having an argument about, as my friends seem really excited about taking it each time. WIBTA?

