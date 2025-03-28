Her Kids Were Thrilled When She Made Hotdogs For Dinner, But Her Husband Was Rude And Unhappy With Her Meal Choice

I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a parent, which is probably why I’m not.

To those who are and make it work, I salute you.

There’s so much to worry about, like in this story where two parents don’t see eye to eye about whether or not hotdogs are acceptable for dinner.

Let’s read the story.

AITA for serving hot dogs for dinner? I am not a good cook and I don’t like cooking. I work part time (gave up full time work when we had kids) and my husband works full time as a firefighter (24 hours on, 48 hours off). Our boys are 4 and 6.

And with the scene set, here’s the infamous meal:

We share dinner duties, and honestly he is a way better cook than me but we are also always trying to find things our boys will eat. Tonight I made hot dogs and got a “look” from my husband. He made a joke like “wow nice gourmet dinner.” The kids by the way were ecstatic.

Hey man, what do you have against a nice dog?

I realize hot dogs are not exactly a nice dinner but we all sat down together and were happy and the boys ate all their food. I am still irritated by the look and the sarcasm. AITA?

Her husband sounds pretty rude.

Let’s see what the comments think on Reddit:

This person’s kids love hotdogs too.

Most comments went something like this:

There are some easy options:



And most love a good dog:



But on the other hand…



Gives you a lot to think about!

