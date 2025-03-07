Her Mom Wants Her To Visit More Often, But She Doesn’t Want To Visit At All Because Her Baby Cries During The Entire Car Ride

When you have a baby, normal travel plans can become quite different. Instead of simply leaving the house, there is a lot more involved, and no matter how much planning you do to try to keep the baby happy, you still might end up with a crying baby.

In today’s story, one woman isn’t sure what to do about the fact that her mom wants her to visit more often with her baby. She has several reasons why she doesn’t think this is a good idea.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA if I won’t visit my mom with my baby? We have a 7 mo baby and my parents are adamant that we should visit them rather than them come to us. They live 1.5 hours away, so nothing crazy.

She explains why it’s hard for them to visit her parents and why her parents don’t like to visit them.

Here’s the details: my partner and i run a day care in a 900 sq ft house

we work more than full time

our baby screams in the car and doesn’t sleep at other people’s houses

we have a herd of goats and a dog

my parents don’t like visiting us because the house is too small and there’s nowhere to sit

they’ve slept over before but it’s on an air mattress which they don’t like

my mom works part time and dad full time

Basically, they hardly ever see each other.

So where we’ve landed is that they don’t want to visit us, and we don’t want to visit them. So no baby visits. In 7 months they’ve visited us like 5 times, we’ve gone to them 3 times.

Her mom is putting all the blame on her.

There’s immense resentment from her that we are keeping the baby from her by not visiting more. I am terrible because I don’t take time aside to visit her. I’ve told her a thousand times that my door is ALWAYS open for her and she can visit any day of the week. Sigh. We are just really tired and don’t want to spend an entire weekend comforting our sad sleepless baby so that they don’t have to drive.

She wonders if her mom is right.

But maybe I’m putting my foot down too hard. She says if we don’t try it, the baby won’t get better at it. Who’s being unreasonable here?

That’s a hard situation. It sounds like it’s not ideal for anyone, so taking turns visiting is probably the best compromise.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Grandma needs to make the drive.

This person shares what his grandad used to do.

What’s best for the baby needs to be the top priority.

This person suggests a compromise.

Nobody’s stopping the grandparents from making the drive.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.