Her New Apartment Has A Strict No Pets Rule, But Her Friend And Her Boyfriend Keep Pressuring Her To Break It

AITA for Not Letting My Friend Bring Her Dog (and Her Annoying BF) to My Apartment?

I recently moved into a new apartment and from day one I made it clear to my close friends that my landlord has a strict no-pets policy with no exceptions. Emily, one of my best friends, has a small dog that she takes everywhere like it’s an extension of herself. I love dogs, but I don’t want to risk fines, getting in trouble with my landlord, or even worse, getting kicked out over something that isn’t even my pet.

But she won’t give it a rest.

Emily, however, doesn’t take “no” well. She keeps pushing and guilt tripping me, saying her dog is tiny, well behaved, and “basically doesn’t count” because he’s never caused problems elsewhere. She’s even suggested sneaking him in since she’s done it at other places, which just stresses me out more. I told her multiple times that I’m not comfortable with it, but she acts like I’m being dramatic. To make matters worse, her boyfriend, Jake, is another issue entirely. He’s rude, always mansplaining things to me, and constantly making passive aggressive comments about how I’m too much of a “rule follower.” He’s even joked about how “no one actually gets evicted over a tiny dog” and that I should “just chill.” I already don’t like having him around, so the idea of both him and a dog in my apartment at the same time is just… no.

The pressure is really on now.

Now, Emily is acting like I’m picking a fight for no reason and says that by banning both her dog and Jake, I’m making her feel unwelcome. I told her that wasn’t my intention, but I’m not going to bend my boundaries just to keep her happy. She’s been distant lately and even hinted that she’s reconsidering our friendship because she feels like I don’t trust her. So now I’m wondering… AITA for refusing to let her bring her dog and annoying boyfriend over? Or should I have just let it slide to keep the peace?

I wonder what other boundaries this person would break.

Good friend? She’s not a friend. Period!

That isn’t harsh!

I think she understands. She just doesn’t care.

I think OP just hates confrontation.

I love dogs, but nope!

