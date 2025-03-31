Her Parents Treated Their Teen Daughter Like A Full-Time Caregiver, So She Chose To Walk Away From The Job She Never Signed Up For

Parenting is a lifelong responsibility, but some people seem to outsource the job to the nearest available hands.

One exhausted teenager is discovering that no matter how many duties her parents pile on her, she’s not willing to play the role of a full-time caregiver anymore.

AITA for refusing to take care of my younger siblings I (17F) have been fighting with my parents recently because I don’t help out with my younger brothers (4, 7, 8). They constantly expect me to do everything for them while they sit in their room watching TV.

They want me to cook for my brothers, discipline them, clean up after them, help with their homework, and put them to bed— basically, all the things parents should be doing. But they don’t. They expect me to do everything for the kids.

I work three jobs and hardly have any time for myself when I get home.

The other night, I finally put my foot down and told my parents off, saying their kids are not my kids, and I should not be expected to parent them just because they’re too lazy to leave their room.

It started a big fight, which led to me telling them that I plan on moving out once I’m 18 in a few months. That only ticked my parents off even more because that means they’d actually have to be parents to the kids. My dad is calling me an AH for “abandoning them” and leaving them without any help.

For context, I took care of my older, mentally disabled half-brother from when I was six up until three years ago, which is why I don’t see it as fair that I have to raise them too.

My dad is telling me that if I move out at 18, I won’t be allowed to see my brothers anymore because I’m “abandoning them” and refusing to take care of them. I feel bad for leaving my brothers here with them because it’s just an all-around bad home life, but I can’t keep living like this. AITA in this situation, like my dad is claiming I am?

