A Coffee Shop’s “Fake Firing” Strategy Sparks Debate Among Customers

Whenever you have a job working with the public, you know that you will sometimes run into customers who are rude and get upset at the smallest things.

When that happened to the employees in this story, they would have one of them pretend to be a manager and come out and tell the employee getting yelled at that he is fired. In almost all cases, the customer would immediately try to downplay the issue and say that they shouldn’t be fired.

While this has proven to be a funny way to handle difficult situations, some people told these employees that it was mean to make the customers feel bad.

Personally, I think it is just a funny prank. If a customer doesn’t want to get someone fired, they shouldn’t yell at the employees.

AITA for pretending to get fired when customers get a temper with me? I am a high schooler with a weekend job at a coffee shop. My coworkers who work weekends are:

Let’s meet the cast of this story.

James – the owners son, he goes to my school. He’s a shift manager but it’s not a real formal thing, he’s a friendly guy. Danielle – A college student who sometimes works weekends too.

This is part of working in any retail job. Customers can be the worst.

So, sometimes customers will come in and just be angry about such little stuff. Like literally blow up about nothing. I don’t know if they’re in a bad mood already and looking for someone to take it out on or what, but it’s a lot.

Some people just have anger issues, I guess.

Like how sad does your life have to be for a grown man to take his anger out on high school and college kids. So, James and I were joking about having a little fun with them and hopefully getting them off our backs.

Honestly, this is kind of funny.

So, one day I was at work and some guy was having a temper about how we don’t make the coffee hot enough, which I couldn’t do a thing about because I gave it to him right out of the machine. So, James came in and was like “sir is there a problem here” and the guy started ranting at him too. So he was just like “OP, this is unacceptable, you’re fired.”

Oh, now the guy wants to be nice.

I started acting real sad, like “no please don’t fire me, my family needs the money, I need this job, please” and he played up being hard-nosed, telling me to take off my apron and leave. The angry guy started to backtrack, like “It isn’t that big of a problem, you don’t need to fire her over it. I didn’t mean it” and James was like “No, we pride ourselves on the best customer service”

I can see how this would be a fun prank to pull.

Of course, after all that drama I still had my job, we were just acting. And we’ve done it a couple times, whenever a customer will lose their temper at Danielle or I, James will storm in and “fire” us. And almost every time, the person who had come in angry will apologize and say that they didn’t mean it. It’s kind of satisfying, making people realize their actions might actually have consequences.

They should feel bad for getting angry over nothing.

Anyway, I was telling my friends from school about this and a few of them thought it was a mean prank, to let someone go away thinking they’d gotten someone who desperately needs the money fired. AITA?

I don’t think they did anything wrong. If a customer doesn’t want to feel bad for getting someone fired, they shouldn’t complain about petty things that could get someone fired.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Check out the comments below to see what other people think about this situation.

I think it is funny, however, they better be sure not to get caught.

Customers really can be the worst.

This is a great approach.

Now this would be a fun job.

I don’t think they did anything wrong. It isn’t bad to show the customer that their actions have consequences. Maybe they will think twice before yelling at employees from now on. Sadly, I doubt it, though.

Why is it that some people just have to have a bad attitude about every little thing? What could be so serious at a coffee shop that it warrants yelling at a teenager?