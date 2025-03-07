Her Roommate Let Her New Boyfriend Crash At Their Apartment Rent-Free, But Now He Acts Like He Owns The Place

A roommate agreement is built on respect, communication, and shared responsibility. But one roommate threw all of that out the window when a new boyfriend came into the picture.

After he refused to contribute anything and was regularly rude, one disgruntled roommate started feeling like a stranger in her own home.

AITAH for telling my roommates boyfriend to pay rent or get out? So, my roommate (23F) and I (24F) live together. Everything has been perfect up until she got this new boyfriend. At first, I was so happy for her and excited that she now has someone in her life that makes her happy.

The problem is he started staying here without either of them telling me about it. I just casually mentioned one day that they had been attached at the hip, and she dropped the bomb that he’s, like, living here.

When I confronted her about not talking about it with me first, she said they also had not talked about it together yet either.

Great, so y’all also don’t communicate with each other. That makes me feel better. 🙃 But at that point, it had only been a number of days. By now, it has been over a month.

The story goes—the guy’s ex-girlfriend is abusive, and he is stuck on a lease with her, and she will not leave. He does have family he can stay with. They’re loving and supportive, but they are out of state, so he would have to commute to work, which would suck.

If I’m completely honest, my first preference is that he is not here at all and stays with his family until the lease is up or until he can save up to break the lease. My second preference would be that he pays a third of the rent or at least a portion of the rent since he has moved in and is living here.

He is not doing either one of those things. 🙃 He claims he is going to save his money to break the lease on his current apartment so he can get out and find his own place.

I have no idea how much money he has saved up. I have no idea how much he makes on a monthly basis or how long, realistically, this is going to take. He communicates nothing to me.

He doesn’t talk to me. He doesn’t acknowledge me. Like, even when I come home, he doesn’t say hi or ask me how my day was. He doesn’t have to do that, it just exacerbates how uncomfortable it is. I’m also saying that to illustrate that I do not know this man personally. Like, we are not friends.

My roommate also does not give me any updates when plans change. Literally every time I figure out something new about his situation, it’s because I have to go out of my way to ask. For someone who is living here rent-free, you’d think they’d be more willing to explain why that has to be the case.

My breaking point was when my roommate told me he wants to save up for a car. A car. He’s living here rent-free, and he wants to buy a new car. So, AITA?

