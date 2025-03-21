Her Sister Asked To Borrow Money To Pay For Her Wedding Venue, But It’s Turns Out The Money Went For Something Else Instead

What would you do if a family member asked to borrow money to pay for their wedding venue? If you could afford it, would you loan them the money?

The woman in today’s story agrees to loan her sister money to help pay for her wedding venue, but then she finds out that her sister lied to her.

Now she doesn’t even want to go to the wedding.

Let’s read the whole story to see why her sister lied and why she doesn’t want to go to the wedding.

AITA for refusing to go to my sisters wedding after finding out only our side of the family were having to pay to attend? So my younger sister (Katie 28F) and her partner (Chris 29M) are getting married in April in Dubai. She has always wanted an extravagant wedding and is going all out on this – so the wedding is happening over 4 days. Theres 70 guests but they they want us (me, my husband, and parents) to stay in the same hotel with them along with her bridesmaids (which I am MOH) and groomsmen. The hotel is pretty lux so with flights is costing us just over £2900 each.

Chris’ family are also staying in the hotel which includes his parents, two brothers, and his nephew.

Chris and Katie asked for a loan.

They are well off – I don’t know exactly how much they earn combined but I know Katie is on 88k and she is the lower earner. But about 6 months ago Chris and Katie came to us and asked to borrow 17k more. They stressed it would be a loan paid over time and said the venue had increased the price, Dubai law was different blah blah blah – they paid this money or they lost the lot – we believe them and I offered to loan 7k and my parents the other 10k.

The money wasn’t going towards the venue.

So long story short – I have since found out through someone else that the 17k wasn’t for the venue – it was for Chris’ family to fly over there. They saw how much it was going to be, didn’t want to pay and refused to go. I asked Katie and she confirmed so my first question was if they were paying for his parents why not pay for ours? (I would never expect them to pay for me – even if we couldn’t afford it, I’d have wished them well and stayed at home).

She didn’t like her sister’s answer.

And her answer was “because they can afford it”. She got very defensive and said this was the fairest way she could think of doing it, it’s hard enough planning a wedding etc. But when I asked, if you genuinely thought this was the fairest way to do it, why did you lie about what the 17k was for and say it was a venue issue? She couldn’t answer.

Now she doesn’t want to go to the wedding.

My parents are aware and are very disappointed they lied – but have said they’re still attending – but I have backed out. To me it feels like my parents are being taken advantage – and if they couldn’t afford to pay for both our and Chris’ parents and his brothers and nephew then they shouldn’t have just paid for the 4 parents or no one at all. And they especially shouldn’t have lied about it.

She’s wondering if she should go anyway.

Katie and Chris keep calling and asking me to attend, saying I’m making them feel bad and ruining their day. But the whole thing just feels… icky to me. I’m genuinely and open book so be brutal – am I being an AH here? Should I just suck it up and go?

Lying really was the worst part, and “fair” is not the right word to use to describe what the younger sister did.

She should’ve been honest about why she needed the money.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the situation “a double whammy.”

Her sister may try to avoid paying back the loan.

It’s not a good idea to plan a destination wedding.

This is definitely not “fair.”

This person wouldn’t want to go either.

The biggest mistake here was lying.

But also, spending money you don’t have on a one-time event is insane.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.