Her Sister Is Practically Too Sick To Move, But She Insists On Being At The Bachelorette Weekend Anyway

Most people have that one family member who seems to just always be sick, and you get kind of used to it, like background noise.

When this woman’s sister was so sick she could barely get up – but still insisted on coming with her out of town – she had to tell her how she really felt.

Check out what happened, and the details of the fallout.

AITA for not wanting my sister to come to my bachelorette weekend? Next weekend my maid of honor is flying us to FL for the weekend to celebrate my bachelorette weekend. My sister lives in FL and plans on joining us for the weekend at our Airbnb. We’re not planning hard partying, just hanging by the pool mostly

A month or so ago my sister got sick and ended up tearing her abdominal muscles from coughing so much and so hard. Now her legs have been giving out on her and she’s basically bedridden. She still insists on coming for the weekend

A little background is needed here: Since we were kids my sister is constantly sick or in some sort of health crisis. And it’s always at the most inconvenient time. For example, last May I came to see my sister and BIL at their new place in FL as they had recently moved there. Of course she broke her foot the week before I came. We made the best of it but it kind of devolved into me being her butler. I didn’t mind, she was kind enough to let me stay at her house and she’s my sister. It’s been this type of dynamic our whole lives. I’ve taken her to NY for medical treatments multiple times even using my paid vacation time so I can help her. I never complain. I would do it all again

Here’s where I wonder if ITAH: I don’t want her to come. This time it’s different. I’m not the kind of person that makes things all about me but that’s what this weekend is supposed to be. I’m going to relax and enjoy one of my last weekends as a single woman with my best friend. I don’t want to spend the whole weekend being my sisters go-for. Not to mention she needs to be focused on her health and recovering so she can make it to my wedding that she’s standing up in.

I tried to stress that to her but she’s insisting on coming even though she’s now walking with a walker. What if she falls and hurts herself even more? I don’t have the heart to tell her she can’t come. It would really upset her and I don’t want that. But I also don’t want to spend the weekend cringing every time she yells for me because she needs something or worse if she ends up exacerbating her injury. AITA??

