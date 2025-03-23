Her Sister Took Her Cheating Ex-Husband Back, But When She Wanted To Bring His Affair Kids On A Family Vacation, She Put Her Foot Down

Having to deal with family member’s mistakes can be annoying.

AITA for not inviting my sister’s new step-kids to my in-laws lake house? Hello! My sister is in her mid-30s and I’m almost 30 (RIP to my 20s). She’s always been a handful and can be difficult. She got divorced officially a year ago but was separated for a lot longer. She’s been with this guy named Rick for a while. He has 3 kids with 3 different moms. The two older kids are teens. The most recent kid (baby) happened while dating my sister when he cheated on her. She decided to still see him and now she’s pregnant with his 4th kid and now she is his 4th baby mama.

She has two kids with her now ex-husband. So, lots of kids. I basically told her I’m not thrilled that you stayed with this guy that cheated on you, but it’s your life. Onto the issue. My in-laws are wealthy and have multiple properties. Their newest one is a lake house that’s tons of fun and in a nice area. Last year my sister and my niece and nephew came and it was a great time.

My plan is to go every year and I was hoping my niece and nephew would get to go each year. Now that my sister is with this guy, she thought everyone would get an invite. My issue isn’t against the kids, but I don’t know Rick or any of his other kids. I haven’t met them once so it’s odd for me to invite them. Plus, I don’t know these other moms.

I just think there’s too much risk involved in inviting minors that my husband and I don’t even know. The other moms could sue if someone gets hurt for all I know. The lake house has jet skis, water trampolines, boating, tubing, water slides, etc. which could cause injury.

Just for some information; this Rick guy was on track to be some pro athlete when these other moms were around so I’m already assuming they were gold diggers and after money. Rick is definitely not wealthy by any means with child support and supporting all these kids with his career.

My in-laws are kind enough to allow me to invite my sister, my niece, and my nephew but adding on 4 extra people is a little much in my opinion. I was at my niece and nephews births and they know my husband and in-laws really well so I think it’s just an entirely different situation. I told my sister today that she, my niece, and my nephew are invited but not everyone else. My sister’s response is that they won’t be going because they’re “one unit” and “it all needs to be fair”. It’s so unfortunate because my niece and nephew will now be missing out. AITA?

