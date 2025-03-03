Her Sister Would Always Steal Her Stuff And Never Return It, So She Booby-Trapped Several Items To Embarrass Her Sister In Front Of Her Friends

When growing up, siblings often fight constantly and can become bitter enemies, even if they end up close as adults.

What would you do if your sister was constantly stealing and breaking your stuff every chance she got?

That is what happened to the sibling in this story, so she turned some of her items that she knew would be stolen into a trap that went off while the sister was on a trip with friends.

My selfish thief of a sister helps me get revenge on her My sister and I mostly get along now (being in college and living three states apart plays a large role), but we absolutely hated each other while we were growing up. She was selfish and irresponsible, with a quick temper. She would frequently “borrow” my possessions, then hurl them at me in anger when I wanted them back. She was careless with her own things and would often steal mine to replace what she’d destroyed. It wasn’t uncommon for her to intentionally break something of mine when I made it clear that I wasn’t going to cave in and give it up without a fight. She was a nasty piece of work and was unfortunately encouraged, albeit passively, by our exhausted parents’ refusal to come to my aid when I was treated unfairly. My sister had been a problem child since she was in diapers (at home, that is – she knew better than to melt down in the presence of other people). They were just too worn out to care what she did to me unless I was left bloody or bruised. I’d long before grown wise to her selfishness and thieving ways by the time I reached high school. I’d established good hiding places in my room for some smaller, valuable things and was shrewd about keeping these things from her sight and reach. My clothes and shoes were always up for grabs, though, and she’d even go through my underwear drawer and take what she wanted.

My cosmetics and toiletries weren’t really mine. She’d stopped hurling things for the most part as a teenager, but still had her eyes peeled for anything she wanted for her own. Our birthdays are in the same month, and our parents often bought us the same gifts when we were younger so that we wouldn’t squabble over who had what. But as I said, she wouldn’t take care of her things and would steal mine to replace what she had lost or broken. Living with her was horrible. During my freshman year and her junior year, she signed up to go on a weekend trip to the mountains with the youth group from our church. (I had no interest in it, and couldn’t see why she did. The boys were okay but the girls were stuck-up, and I’d witnessed them ignoring my sister when she followed them like a lost puppy. I imagined a trip with the group would be a lonely one for her.) Our birthdays were a month or so before the trip, and we had found favor with the birthday fairy. We both received $100 Mastercard or Visa gift cards from our childless aunt and uncle who have no other nieces or nephews to spend money on. Our parents let us pick out our gifts from them. I chose an mp3 player to replace the one I’d had for years that now had a non-working volume control. My new toy was the same model but had twice the memory; I set aside the old one to see if my dad could fix it and use it. My sister chose some suede boots and gave me strict orders to stay away from them. I remember feeling really angry about that, considering all the things she’d taken from me. She took my mom’s advice and saved her gift card for the church trip. After Mom had dropped my sister off at church to get on a bus for the long drive, she suggested that we go shopping with my gift card. I wanted to, but had some trouble finding it. It wasn’t in the drawer in my vanity where I knew I’d put it, and I searched my room for several minutes before it hit me. I knew. I just knew. I went straight to my sister’s room and opened the tacky rhinestone box on her bookshelf. It was her money box, and my gift card was in it.

I knew it was mine because one of the groups of numbers was the last four digits of my friend’s phone number, and another group was my birth year. I’d noted this when I first received the card and looked at it. My sister had stolen my gift card from my room and was probably going to pass it off as hers after using hers up. My sister had done a lot of nasty things to me and had taken a lot from me. Not just my possessions, but she’d chipped away at my dignity over the years and left me without any self-confidence. But this insult, stealing my birthday gift right out from under my nose, is what I still consider to be the worst. The icing on the crap cake was that I couldn’t tell my parents. They’d stopped listening to my complaints and pleas when my sister’s everyday bad behavior became too much for them to stand. It was easier to just ignore it. When my mom and I went shopping, I didn’t bother getting anything that my sister could make use of. I knew she’d just take what she wanted. She’s taller than me and has an inseam at least three inches longer, so I bought some jeans that I liked and knew would be too short for her. I also treated myself to a couple of bras (any bras that would fit me would overwhelm her wee attributes). I love makeup but didn’t bother going to the mall counters because my sister frequently raided my makeup bag and used my stuff, even the germy things like mascara. I wanted to get things that would be mine, and only mine. Now here’s where the sun comes out. She was in a right snit when my parents and I picked her up at church the following week. She was still flaming mad about opening her bag when she got to the hotel and finding that the shampoo she’d packed (MY shampoo, natch) had a loose cap and had spilled all over her clothes and some other things. She accused me of going into her bag and fiddling with the bottle so it would leak. I didn’t go into her bag, but I did loosen the cap on all my hair care and body wash bottles before she left and then tighten them again after she’d gone. I knew she’d take some of my stuff with her, and I was getting the sticky results I’d wanted. (I denied it, of course.) Hotel staff had to take her clothes down to the laundry room and throw them in the washer.

This was mortifying to her. She sobbed and screamed at me for what I had done. Then she regained her composure long enough to tell me that I wasn’t nearly as clever as I thought I was. I’ll never forget the self-satisfied smirk on her face as she told me that she had used my gift card to buy t-shirts and snacks for her “friends”, and threw away my new shampoo-coated mp3 player as soon as she took it from her bag. Mom, confused, piped up before I could with the news that I had used up every cent of my gift card at the mall, and that I’d been using my new mp3 player all weekend. My sister snapped back at her that it was my old player I’d been using, and I took great delight in setting her straight. She had a total meltdown when she realized she’d cost herself a $100 shopping spree and had not actually destroyed my property.

Mom and Dad for once were having none of it, and shut her down pretty quickly when she tearfully demanded I hand over my mp3 player as a consolation prize. She was still a jerk after that, but was never as bad after the wind was knocked from her sails. Mom and Dad started sticking up for me, too. Justice.

At least she won this battle, and it is good to see that the sister is better as an adult.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about all of this.

