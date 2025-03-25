His Brother Has A History Of Stealing The Spotlight During Special Occasions, So He Made Sure His Brother Wouldn’t Hijack His Wedding

Some people think they always need to be the center of attention.

This man talks about his spoiled and entitled younger brother.

He suspected his brother of stealing the spotlight on his wedding day, so he and his best man devised a plan to ensure he’d regret it if he tried to hijack his wedding.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

Brother Ruined My Wedding By Proposing So I Ruined His Proposal I (35M) have a young brother, “Todd” (29M). He had a complicated birth and had to stay a month in the ICU. Because of that, my parents have always doted on him and almost denied him nothing even if it was to the detriment of my sister “Abby” (32F) and I.

This man and his sister have a strained relationship with their brother.

My brother drinks in on the attention. On more than one occasion, he had made himself the center of attention either at my, my sister’s, or a cousin’s special event. Because of this, Abby and I have a strained relationship with Todd and our parents.

He wanted an intimate elopement.

Unfortunately, Todd met and fell in love with “Lucy” (24F). She announced her own pregnancy at the baby shower my mom held for Abby. When I proposed to my wife “Michelle” (30F), I just wanted to elope. But she really wanted her family to be there, so I invited my family out of obligation.

He removed Todd from his groomsmen.

My bestman “Jim” (35M) noticed a receipt from a jewelry store slipped out of Todd’s pocket. Jim confronted Todd about this, which led to an argument. Jim told me everything. I told Todd that he was no longer going to be a groomsman because I knew he was going to propose at my wedding. Todd cried to our parents, which led to a blow out.

He warned Todd not to do anything at his wedding.

In my parents’ eyes, I was unfairly judging him since Todd never admitted that he was going to propose to Lucy at my wedding. I refused, and brought up Todd’s past behavior. My parents couldn’t refute this and got Todd to agree not to try anything at my wedding. This wasn’t enough to convince me to let him be a groomsman, but I warned him that if, as a guest, he’d try anything, I would make him regret it.

Todd proposed to Lucy at their wedding.

Fast forward to the wedding, and surprise surprise! Todd walked over to Lucy. He proposed to her during Michelle’s father-daughter dance. He did it in a way so that everyone would notice.

He had set up a destructive revenge for Todd.

Cue my revenge. Jim and I had hired a woman to pretend to be Todd’s side piece. She cornered Todd and Lucy, and claimed that she was pregnant with his baby. Todd denied this, but when she called his phone, it didn’t look good. I gave her his number and messed with Todd’s phone to incriminate him. Lucy threw the ring back at Todd, and left in tears.

Todd was angry and wanted him to speak up.

When Todd saw the smile on my face, he knew that it was me. I didn’t respond to a single call/text from him or my parents until after the honeymoon. Lucy has thrown Todd’s stuff out and has been denying access to their kid. Todd is furious, and is demanding that I clear his name.

He denied it.

I sent him a text message saying that I had no idea what he was talking about as well as a screenshot of a bill for the wedding and gave a vague message demanding reimbursement for half of the wedding costs.

Michelle knew the whole time what I was planning. She gave me the green light after Todd ruined her moment with her dad, so I felt pretty good. But now, even Abby thinks I went too far.

Whoa! That is some pro-level revenge. Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person thinks he did a good job.

This person shares more revenge ideas.

FAFO, indeed!

This user feels sorry for the kid.

Finally, he had it coming, says this person.

Actions have consequences, and bratty, obnoxious people should know this first and foremost.

