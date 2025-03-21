His Brother Named Him His Kid’s Legal Guardian If The Worst Happens, But He Doesn’t Want To Be The Kids’ Godfather

It’s important for parents to have a will that states who will take care of the kids if anything were to happen to them.

In today’s story, one man picks his brother as the legal guardian of his kids, but his brother is completely against the idea of raising his niece and nephew.

Should he be forced to be their godfather anyway?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA if I don’t take care of the kids…. AITA if I don’t take care of my brother kids. Long story but here we go! I’m a Male 35 and live across the country from where my brother lives! My brother told me he has me down to take care of his kids if him or his wife to ever pass, as he doesn’t and didn’t like how our mother raised us.

He does not want to raise his brother’s kids.

I told him NO they will be put on foster care if you put me down as the person to watch them(not sure if this is how it work)! I do not want kids at all! I love my life and love having disposable income to go on trips and I can do what I want to do when I want to! I don’t want the responsibility of kids.

His mom is taking his brother’s side.

Caring for myself is enough. My mom and brother are both telling me I’m the A-hole for not agreeing to this. I personally think I’m on my right to refuse to not want to raise children. My niece is 3 and my nephew is 7.

He’s not very close to the kids.

Since I live across the country I don’t really have contact with the kids kinda by choice but also because I work over 60 hours a week and ‘me time’ I want to spend on me and what I want to do. Keep in mind my brother and sister in law don’t call or anything; phone goes both ways!

It’s not like he doesn’t do anything nice for his brother’s kids.

Random thought: I have both my niece and nephew down as my 401k and life insurance recipients. So, while it’s not huge they should be splitting that money in my death! I also purchase swimming and gymnastics classes for both kids, as that is what my brother said he wants them to do the classes we couldn’t afford. So, AITA for not wanting to raise my niece and nephew in the event of something going horribly wrong?

It would probably be better if they found a close family friend, someone the kids actually know, who could agree to take care of the kids if anything were to happen to the parents.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

His brother needs to find someone else.

It’s important to find someone who wants to take care of the kids.

He could’ve phrased it differently.

You don’t tell, you ask!

You shouldn’t guilt someone into parenthood.

It’s okay to say no.

Raising kids isn’t a spur of the moment decision.

