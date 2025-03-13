His Dad Started An Argument With Him About How Much Time He Was Spending In His Room, So This Young Man Walked Out On Him And Didn’t Say Goodnight

Teens these days can be too preoccupied by their computers and phones.

This young man was staying up late on weekends on his computer, so his dad called him out on it.

He apologized, but he also thinks he might’ve given his dad another reason to be mad at him.

Read the full story below.

AITA for walking out on my dad I’m 15, and I live with my mom and dad. On weekends, we usually watch a movie together, which ends around 10:00 PM. Being an introvert, I value my alone time, so I look forward to heading to my room. I would spend time on my computer until midnight or 1:00 AM.

This young man doesn’t have the luxury to stay up late during school nights.

I can’t do this during school nights because I get up at 8:30 AM to take a shower. Then I have two hours to myself before 11:00 PM.

His dad called him out on staying up late.

Tonight, after watching a movie, I was excited to return to my room, but it was 9:30—earlier than usual. My dad then called me downstairs. He said he saw my light on, past midnight. This was despite him never having a problem with my late nights on weekends.

His dad was also bothered by him spending too much time in his room.

He said I was always quick to leave family movie time, and he said I spent too much time on my computer. He added I always text friends or watch TV shows. I was confused.

So he apologized.

I apologized, and asked if he wanted to watch another movie. I knew a movie typically lasts an hour and a half. That would give me only one hour of alone time, but I didn’t want to act disrespectful.

He also suggested they spend more time together.

So I suggested we keep watching. But he said it wouldn’t be fun anymore because we had that argument, although, it felt one-sided.

He was confused about what was bothering his dad.

I then asked if staying up late bothered him. If so, I’d go to bed earlier even though I look forward to my weekend nights. He said it was a combination of both things.

He apologized again.

I apologized and promised to be better. Then, he reluctantly agreed to start another movie. The movie lasted longer than usual. It was around 11:20 PM when it finished. That gave me only 40 minutes to myself.

He was annoyed by the situation.

I agree that I spend too much time on my computer. But most of my friends do the same or stay up later, so it didn’t seem too bad. The problem wasn’t just his accusations, though. It was the constant apologizing and trying to figure out what he was upset about.

So he didn’t say good night to his dad.

The movie was over, so I went to their bedroom to say goodnight to my mom. She replied. Then I quickly left before I could say goodnight to my dad even though we usually have that tradition.

He’s not sure if what he did was right.

Now that it’s over, I wonder if my dad will be upset with me tomorrow. I fear it was disrespectful to him. AITA?

His dad needs to set clear rules, like a time he wants his son in bed, if he wants his son to understand when he’s disobeying or not. I’m not 100% sure why the dad was upset either.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

An ambivert person speaks up.

Here’s more meaningful advice.

Finally, another insightful remark from this user.

Loosen up, dad. It’s normal teenager behavior.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.