His Friend Is Upset That He Is Letting Someone Else Rent His Extra Bedroom, But The Friend Had Already Had A Chance To Snap It Up

AITA for giving a room for rent to someone else after my friend said he didn’t need it? So, I 23F had a friend 28M who knew I was renting out a room. We talked about it before, but he told me he was fine where he was, so I moved forward and offered it to my best friend’s sister instead. She hasn’t even taken the room yet she just wants to check it out and see if it’s a good fit. Fast forward to tonight at 12 AM he wakes me up out of my sleep to tell me that he suddenly wants the room.

When I told him I had already promised someone the chance to see it, he kind of went off on me, saying, “Are you really gonna pick some girl over me?” and pressuring me, insisting that I had no right to choose my best friend’s sister over him because she’s “just some stranger.” For context, this guy used to be one of my best friends years ago, but our friendship was exhausting.

He’s always been aggressive, and I was constantly cleaning up his messes whether that meant picking him up drunk, dealing with his problems, or just trying to keep him out of trouble. Over time, we drifted apart because I got tired of always having to take care of him. Right now, he’s staying with someone who has been kind enough to let him live there, but instead of being grateful, he’s been arguing with them and causing problems just because they’re Mormon. It honestly feels like he doesn’t appreciate people’s generosity, and I’m afraid if I let him move in, he’ll start treating me the same way.

I get that he might be in a tough spot now, but I had no way of knowing he’d change his mind, and I feel like waking me up in the middle of the night and trying to guilt-trip me into giving him the room wasn’t fair. Am I wrong for sticking with my decision and leaving him without a place to go? AITA?

