His Girlfriend Cancelled Plans To Go To The Gym, But Things Got Ugly After He Refused To Pick Up Food For Her On The Way Home

AITA for not helping my gf when she was hungry? My (29M) gf (29F) agreed to go to the gym with me tonight to do a light walk on the treadmill. That got me really excited because she isn’t really active and we have been wanting her to get fitter in preparation for a trip. I always wanted her to be more active and am trying to be encouraging. Right after supper, we decided to do some small errands (30 minutes) separately and then go the gym.

When I come back from my errands, I’m excited and ready for the gym while my gf is on the couch saying she’s hungry, tired and frustrated that her errand didn’t go well and she isn’t going to the gym anymore. I’m very disappointed. I prepare her an orange (Ik it’s not a lot) and try to persuade her that she’ll feel better after eating the orange and she can still go to the gym with me. She doesn’t eat the orange since she doesn’t really like it. She goes to the fridge to look for food, but we don’t have much apart from a portion of leftover from supper. So she goes back to the couch empty handed and complains about her back hurting from her errands (her back hurts recurrently).

I give her a small rub as she complains about me not helping her with the errand she did. Not long after, I dress up and tell her I’m going to the gym. She asks if I can go buy her food after. I ask her why she doesn’t just order delivery.

And she says we don’t have discounts (note: not ideal, but we can afford food without discount). I tell her that I prefer not (out of frustration really). And she says “ok, go”. While at the gym. I have time to calm down, and text her I’ll go get her food after my session. And she tells me where to go. I come back with food.

She eats and we have a short moment of bliss before she tells me how I made her feel like I didn’t care for her when I left for the gym and declined to get her food. I feel like the a jerk but also this is frustrating as it’s not the first time she cancels gym or training plans when things doesn’t go her way perfectly.

