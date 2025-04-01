His Mother-In-Law Gave His Pregnant Wife A Hard Time, So He Put Her In Her Place Once A For All

Everyone has their breaking point when it comes to dealing with their in-laws…

AITA for messaging my MIL exactly what I thought of her? “I’m wondering if I am the *******. Me 31m and my wife 29f are expecting our 2nd baby she’s currently 25 weeks. My wife’s water went at 23 weeks and she’s been on bed rest since with antibiotics and regular home check ups. Now to what happened. I was at work and my MIL is meant to be helping out my wife around the house and with our toddler, but today she never came. I didn’t know until I went on my break and called my wife to check in. I phoned my MIL asking if things were ok, emergencies happen etc. she said she was busy and running late.

About an hour later my wife calls she is bleeding and her mum still isn’t there, she called midwife’s who told her to go to the hospital right away, I let my work know and I left. My MIL arrived during that time and proceeded to shout at my wife for not being prepared and dishes not being done. I know this because her friend was on the phone organizing to come and get my wife and I would meet her at the hospital her friend called me concerned about it. Her mum knows she’s to be on bed rest and with the bleed she was frightened and scared.

When I got my wife she was extremely upset when I asked what was wrong she showed me her phone and it was filled with horrible texts saying how she is lazy and disgusting, she should be doing dishes and if anything happens to the baby it’s because she doesn’t do enough. My wife asked me not to get involved because we needed her to watch our other child.

However I couldn’t help it and I messaged her saying how I finish the house work when I finish work because my wife is on bed rest and she is meant to be helping out. She replied saying that my wife should be doing more to help herself so on and so forth so I told her how it is, how she treats my wife and I’ve bit my tongue for so long with her. She then said she is not going to watch our daughter and I had 30 minutes to work something out or she was leaving. So my wife told me to go be with our daughter and she would keep me posted on how she is. My wife was a bit upset with me for texting my MIL and now I’m wondering, AITA?”

