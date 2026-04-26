Family Enjoy Pranking One Another If Ever Given The Chance, But A Teen Attending One Of Their Parties Had No Idea What Was Coming

No one said that you had to be like your family.

In fact, as an individual, you get to choose who you want to be.

Don’t like the way a parent acts? Choose to be different. Want to be kinder than a sibling? Go ahead and do it.

However, there’s not to say that there aren’t going to be traits of others in the way you speak, act, and behave – that’s what happens when we grow up in close proximity to others after all.

And for the family in this story, one thing they have in common is their love of a surprise – though the way they carry those surprises out is very different.

Read on to find out why the Grandpa has the worst reputation of all.

If you ask my family “surprise me,” the outcome differs. My sister was always the innocent one. As a child she would do nice things for her friend, and one thing she’d do was say to them that if they gave her the money then she’d get them something when she went to buy sweets. If anyone said “surprise me”, she’d come back, give them their change and hand them a kinder egg. I’m much simpler. If anyone says surprise me, depending on the surroundings (i.e. not too many people), I’d scream “boo” really loudly.

But the rest of the family were even wilder.

My gran was a little bit more devious. Whenever she’d return from anywhere she went, she just handed back the money the inquirer gave her, and when questioned she reply “well you bloody look surprised”. Why did I mention this? Well, it’s because we get it from my grandad. And he is EVIL. So, my family is known locally for their parties (either the glory or the bane of my neighbours’ existence, no in-between), but the biggest party animal was definitely my gran – even at 64 she would be staggering up to bed (although at her age it’s likely she was gonna be doing that sober). But my grandad found ways other than alcohol to enjoy himself.

Let’s see where this story began.

Now, I was 15 at that time, so I was used to his shenanigans (he nearly pulled the same trick on me before my mother stepped in), and so I learned to just choose a drink at parties myself, opting for what looked the tastiest. However, one of the neighbours had brought their daughter and her current boyfriend, who were both around 17 at the time. And so whilst the girl went for the cocktails my mum made, my grandad asked her boyfriend if there was anything he liked, and so he said, with an aura of teenage cockiness “surprise me”. My grandad lit up and asked “what colour?”

Read on to find out what happened.

Now, my grandad had a cupboard full of different spirits, no one bottle was the same save for the ones that were nearly empty. And right at the back, were bottles of absinthe. And what he did to unknowing guests was to serve them a glass STRAIGHT (not even any sugar). The kid TRIED TO DRINK IT (he didn’t get very far). Suffice to say, the relationship between the two teenagers didn’t last much longer than that, and however unlikely it is I like to believe that the green fairy enjoys breaking hearts.

All you anxious folk out there, let’s just be glad that you’re not a part of this wild family.

In a literal sense, every family member’s interpretation of a surprise does indeed seem to surprise.

But giving a teenager absinthe isn’t just a surprise – it’s wildly irresponsible.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

Not everyone was particularly impressed by the story.

And some people discussed how awful absinthe really is.

Meanwhile, others shared absinthe stories.

This kid learned a lesson fit for everyone dealing with this family.

Be clear, and never ask for a surprise.

Because you’ll get a surprise, that’s for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.