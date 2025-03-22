His Neighbor Refuses To Swap Parking Spots, But He Wasn’t Expected To Parallel Park Every Day As A Result

Parking can become a daily headache, especially when someone refuses to compromise.

So, what would you do if a simple request to make parking easier for everyone was flat-out denied?

Would you just accept the inconvenience?

Or would you find a better way to prove your point?

In the following story, one man finds himself at odds with a neighbor over their very limited parking spaces.

Here’s how it all went down.

Force me to parallel park, I’ll force you to parallel park I lived in a neighborhood where the houses had a driveway for one car. So, if you had two cars, you had to park one on the street. Between our driveway and the next-door neighbor’s driveway, we had three street parking spaces. My next-door neighbor drove a company car and did not like to park the company car on the street. So, the SAHM’s car was parked on the street in front of their house and rarely moved. Leaving two spots. My girlfriend took the bus to work. She didn’t like leaving her car on the street all day, so she got the driveway.

His girlfriend stepped in to help with his problem.

One of my other neighbors would get home before me and always park in the spot next to our driveway, forcing me to parallel park my big work van in the middle spot. It annoyed me when I would come home tired and cranky and have to parallel park my big work truck. I asked him nicely if we could agree that the first one at home could take the center spot, so the next one at home would not have to parallel park. He flat-out said no. Then continued to do so. This was easy enough to fix. My girlfriend parked her car on the street in front of the house, leaving him the middle spot to parallel park. This ticked him off.

The neighbor got mad about his parking spot and reported the vehicles.

Our city has a 72-hour rule for street parking, but it doesn’t enforce it unless someone complains. He complained. Parking enforcement came out and put a “Move this Car” or else warning not only on my wife’s car but on the next-door neighbor’s car. I apologized to the next-door neighbor and told him what was up. For the next few weeks, every three days, we would juggle our cars. Until the neighbor agreed to my proposal, the first one home would take the middle spot. Don’t force me to parallel park.

Maybe next time, the neighbor will try to work out a deal with someone rather than being forced into one.

