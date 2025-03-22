His New Neighbor Claims Street Parking In Front Of His House And Refuses To Compromise, But He Wasn’t Counting On Losing His Spot For Good

Street parking can get tricky when neighbors start treating public spots like personal property.

So, what would you do if a new neighbor suddenly decided that the curbside in front of your house belonged to them?

Would you let it go?

Or would you find a way to make things just as inconvenient for them?

In today’s story, one man is challenged to a parking battle by his neighbor.

Here’s how it all went down.

don’t want to spare a day for trash, fine no parking for you A new neighbor just moved in last year to the neighborhood. It was alright most of the time except that they posess several cars, so the cars are parked on the streetside, mainly in front of my house. It was good until several weeks ago when they became much more aggressive in claiming the street outside my house as their parking spot. When my wife tried to park her car on the street side, they got upset about it and started leaving their cars in front of my house days at the time. I am generally fine with it because I don’t need that much space in front of the house, except for Friday when I need to take out the trash.

Now, he gets the last laugh.

So, on Friday a couple of weeks ago, they parked their car in front of my house and left the space in front of their house empty. I had to leave my trash cans in my driveway due to the lack of space on the curb. In the meantime, the curbside outside of their house is completely empty—no car or trash cans. After that had happened, I felt that it was a move designed to show me that they thought they now owned the curbside outside of my house as they had multiple cars. I decided to park my car curbside instead of in the driveway for my trip out of state for several days. To top it off, I continue to leave my car curbside now and only park in the driveway when I need to take out the trash on Thursday night. I come home from work earlier than them, so I know I will get the first dip.

Sounds like everything worked out well for him, and now he has a new parking spot each day.

