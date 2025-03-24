His Sister’s Boyfriend Cheated On Her And Compared Her To Trash, So He Sneakily Sealed His Car’s Gas Cap Shut

What older brother doesn’t want to protect his little sister?

In this man’s case, his little sister was dating a guy when he cheated on her, so after seeing her heartbroken over him, he decided to teach the ex a lesson.

He hit him where it hurts: his car.

Make my little sister cry? Have fun gassing up your car next time. I’m an older brother. A protective older brother, but not an overbearing one. A couple of years back, in her freshman year of college, my sister was dating a guy. I thought he might be a bit questionable, but he also seemed okay. Then, one day she came to my place looking like hell. It was clear she’d been crying and that she was angry.

The guy had cheated on her with another classmate of hers. When she confronted him about it, his response was to laugh and say “That’s the way college is, [name].” He started to walk away, then turned to her and said: “Do you know the difference between a freshman girl and a trash can? The trash can doesn’t cry after you use it.”

My sister got hugs, ice cream, and we watched a couple of silly movies together. I schemed. I figured beating him up would be problematic, so instead I decided to go after his car.

I purchased a metal locking gas cap and some JB Weld. Under the cover of night (20s film noir music plays) I went to his car, removed the original gas cap, and placed the locking cap in place. I then used the JB weld to fuse a steel disc over the keyhole. As a topper, I used a fair amount of the stuff to keep the gas door shut, too.

