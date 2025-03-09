Hotel Manager Refused To Accept A One-Night Stay, So This Groom Found A Cheaper Deal And Laughed All The Way To The Bank

Hotels are supposed to be about convenience.

A groom hoping to surprise his bride with a lavish hotel getaway faced an unexpected challenge from the front desk when trying to book a room at a famous St. Louis hotel.

You *don’t* want me to give you a lot of money? Ok, whatever you say… I got married about 5 years ago, and I wanted to surprise my new wife on our wedding night with a one-night stay at an upscale hotel before our honeymoon. I decided to reserve us a room at the Chase Park Plaza, one of St. Louis’s oldest, historic, and beautiful hotels. At the time, reservations could only be made in-person or over the phone. (Very weird, I know. I think they wanted to make the hotel seem more exclusive.)

Here’s how the call went… Hotel shift manager: “HELLO THIS IS THE CHASE PARK PLAZA HOW CAN I HELP YOU.” Me: “Yes, I’d like to make a reservation for [date].”

HSM: “I’M SORRY SIR BUT ROOMS CAN ONLY BE RESERVED FOR WHOLE WEEKENDS TWO NIGHT STAY MINIMUM SORRY BYE.” Me: “Wait…that’s not a problem. I’d be more than happy to pay for a two-night stay. But please be aware that we’ll only actually be there for one night—“ HSM: “SIR I’M SORRY IT DOESN’T WORK THAT WAY BYE.”

ME: “I’m sorry, I don’t understand. If I pay for two nights and only stay for one, then that actually helps you because you won’t have to incur the expenses related to us being there one of those nights. As long as I pay for both nights—“ HSM: “BUT WE WOULD LOSE REVENUE FROM INCIDENTALS FOR THAT ONE NIGHT LIKE MEALS, VALET PARKING, AND SO ON SORRY BYE.”

Me: “Sir, I’d be more than willing to pay extra to cover those things. Bottom line for me, this will be our wedding night, I’m willing to negotiate and pay a lot of money for this, and I’m confident there is a price where you’d be ok with this. Let’s be reasonable. Name your price, and it’s yours.” HSM: “SIR IT DOESN’T WORK THAT WAY BYE.”

[HSM hangs up.] Ten minutes later, I found a Groupon for a one-night stay at that same hotel for $60. A normal one-night stay at the time ranged from $250-$500.

