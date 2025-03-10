How And When Rectangular-Shaped Homes Became The Norm

People have been building homes all over the world for hundreds of thousands of years, and for much of that time, they were shaped differently than they are now.

Civilizations living in proximity would often have the same style of home, one that best fit the landscape, climate, and culture of the time. Now, that style of home tends to be rectangular in shape, but why? And when did this shift occur?

It turns out this might not be as recent development as we might think.

In a current study, researchers used a computer program to analyze the architectural development of settlements built between 15,000-8,500 years ago. This included 118 structures rom 23 sites in the Mediterranean and Jordan Valley.

Unlike other studies of its kind, they did not find the typical shift from round to rectangular structures over time.

“There is considerably more variability than can be subsumed in the traditional ’round to rectangular’ scheme of architectural development.”

Instead, the dwellings of the Natufian culture’s hunter-gatherer community were much more varied, suggesting that formalized conventions hadn’t yet been installed. As traditions were built through the Neolithic period, however, the architectural forms became more uniform.

A 2006 essay went into several theories as to how and when rectangular geometry became the standard of the day. They believe gravity could play a key role, as flat floors provide stability for both occupants and furniture, and we have learned that vertical walls are best for supporting the load of upper floors.

Rectangular homes also offer efficient use of space with the least amount of waste. As people realized this, and the homes were sturdy enough to survive, they became the order of the day.

Kind of like architectural natural selection.

It does seem to be a comment on how humans have evolved to value conformity over creativity, however, so perhaps there will come a time in the future – say, when we might colonize the Moon – that people will take another look at structures that are differently shaped.

Perhaps not, but one can dream.

In more shape than one.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.