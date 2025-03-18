Husband Couldn’t Be Bothered To Stay Awake During His Wife’s Labor, But When She Woke Him Up, He Started Acting Like He Was The Victim

Supporting your partner while they’re in labor can be a harrowing experience, but there’s a fine line between giving in to your body’s limits and abandoning ship.

When her husband couldn’t be bothered to stay awake during a new mom’s long and painful labor, she never thought her waking him up would lead to an even bigger rift between them.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITAH for waking up my husband during my 36-hour labor? I (28F) just gave birth to our first child, and I’m still trying to process everything that happened. My labor was a whopping 36 hours long, and it was an absolute nightmare.

The experience might have been better with some support, but a certain someone dropped the ball on this one.

My husband (30M) was with me the entire time, but around hour 20, he fell asleep in the hospital chair. I get it, he was exhausted, but I was the one pushing a human out of my body! As I was writhing in pain, he had the nerve to snore loudly, completely unaware of my suffering. I felt so alone and abandoned.

So she decided she wasn’t going to face this alone and her husband’s reaction was quite surprising.

When I finally couldn’t take it anymore, I woke him up, and he was furious. He told me I was being “dramatic” and “selfish,” and that he needed his rest.

She can barely believe what she’s hearing.

He even had the audacity to say, “You’re not the only one who’s tired, you know.”

Like, are you kidding me?! I’m the one pushing a baby out!

The tensions between them continue to linger, even after they get home from the hospital.

Now that we’re home with our new baby, he’s been giving me the cold shoulder. He says I was too selfish and that a couple of hours of sleep would’ve been justified. AITAH for waking him up, or was he being a heartless, unsupportive partner?

It’s starting to look like this mother is going to have two toddlers to take care of.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

Unfortunately for this new mom and their new child, the husband’s behavior is a worrying sign of what’s to come.

The husband’s story might have tracked if he had just stopped at “I was tired”.

If it’s a competition between who was suffering more, he’s never going to win that battle — nor should he.

If there’s ever a time to set aside your childish, selfish tendencies, it’s when you become a parent for the first time.

Labor was only the first part of this husband’s New Father Test and he failed quite spectacularly.

The hardest part wasn’t the pain of labor — it was realizing she couldn’t count on the person beside her.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.