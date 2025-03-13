Husband Insists On Naming Son After Him, But When His Wife Refuses The Families Are At Each Other’s Throats

A simple baby name decision has turned into a heated family feud.

A husband wants his firstborn son to carry his name, but his wife refuses, calling the tradition outdated and unfair.

Now, both sides of the family are weighing in, and tensions are rising fast.

AITA for siding with my sister for refusing to name her son after her husband? So my sister (23F) is pregnant with her first child with her husband, my brother in law (23M). They recently found out they’re having a boy and everyone including me (21F) are very happy. However they’ve had a big fight recently because my BIL wanted the son to be named after him. I don’t know if they meant literally just his name, if they’re planning to add a Jr, or have it be an inspired nickname, but the point is he wants the boy to be named after him. My sister blatantly and completely refused to even consider it, and both families have gotten involved.

Nothing like making a baby name a whole family debacle.

My parents initially thought they should reach a compromise and so did his. However they changed opinions when she explained her reasoning… She said that she thinks that after she’s going to carry a boy for nine months and go through all the pain and exhaustion of pregnancy she thinks it’s insulting that he should be honored by naming a child after him when he didn’t do all the work. She also said she thinks that naming a child after their parents strips them of their identity and makes them seem like property, too. So she would never do it regardless, so once again the family suggested a compromise maybe a reference to him or a name he liked, etc.

Is this really their decision though?

But she just doubled down that she would never consider naming a child she labored for over her husband who “does nothing but gets the snacks” in any respect. Now I agreed with her completely and thought her logic made sense but both parents are very offended by her and say she has no respect for her husband. Her husband tried to talk to me personally and was furious and told me I was enabling her “cold mentality” when I said I supported her.

Oof.

So AITA for supporting my sister’s reasoning for not naming her son after her husband?

While some argue a compromise should be reached, others believe a mother has every right to name the child she carried.

Honoring tradition or stripping identity?

This baby name battle is tearing a family apart.

