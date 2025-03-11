Husband Wanted His Smoothie Made A Certain Way, And He Blew Up In Anger When His Wife Did It Wrong

Cooking for someone is often a way to show love, but it doesn’t always go down smoothly.

She made her husband a smoothie, but his poor reaction made it clear that gratitude and respect definitely weren’t on the menu.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for making my husband a smoothie but the exact way he wanted? My husband (26M) asked me (30F) to make him a smoothie. He told me to add honey by putting it in a cup and microwaving it.

So she followed his instructions to the best of her abilities.

I did it the way I preferred — dissolving it in water before mixing it in.

But immediately, he took issue with her methods.

When he saw what I did, he got upset because he specifically wanted the honey warmed in the microwave instead. Then, he overloaded the blender past the max line and got frustrated when it didn’t blend properly. At that point, he started raging at me, saying he “won’t forget my impatience” and making other complaints about me.

She tried to stick up for herself, which only made things worse.

I told him that if he had made me a smoothie, I would just be grateful that he did it at all. He snapped back, saying, “Why would I want a crappy smoothie?”

She’s left wondering how everything went so south.

I felt really unappreciated because I was just trying to help. AITA for not making the smoothie the way he wanted, or is he being unreasonably ungrateful?

Acts of kindness clearly don’t always blend well with unreasonable expectations.

What did Reddit have to say?

If her husband reacts this poorly over something as small as a smoothie, how will he react to something bigger?

If the husband has two arms and a brain, he can very much operate the blender on his own.

This commenter is very confident there’s an AH in this situation, but it’s not her.

Rotten attitude aside, the husband’s directions didn’t even make sense.

The real issue here isn’t how the honey was blended, but how quickly his tempered bubbled out of control.

This man doesn’t need a smoothie — he needs an anger management class.

