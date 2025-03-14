‘I could get rich.’ – Customer Almost Bought Some Moldy Cheese At The Grocery Store, And Then Visions Of Lawsuits Danced In His Head
by Ben Auxier
It’s annoying to bring something back from the grocery store just to realize that the expiration date is coming up super soon.
But what TikTok user @qtvjhon_ found could have ended FAR worse for someone not paying attention:
“Can I just cop ts and fake eat it and get sick and sue??” reads the caption as he pans up the dairy aisle.
“Nah,” he says, picking up a bag of Kraft Italian cheese, “I almost bought this.”
“That’s crazy. Nah. What?”
He brings it in close and shows what looks very clearly like a LOT of mold inside the bag.
“I could get rich.”
I mean, probably not if they have this video to show in court.
@qtvjhon_
they tryna sell me da cheese touch 👎👎 #cheese #nyc #snow #foodtiktok #store #fyp
Some commenters saw a hole in this plan:
Others seemed to miss the point entirely:
But the bottom line is:
Which is true.
I mean, who eats ITALIAN cheese?
