March 20, 2025 at 12:55 pm

‘I don’t want a car with safety features. Why is it slowing down?’ – A Car Salesman Made Fun Of His Boomer Customers

by Matthew Gilligan

Young people sure do have a lot to say about Boomers on social media!

In this case, a car salesman posted a funny, satirical skit on TikTok to show what it’s really like to deal with Boomers who go vehicle shopping.

A car dealership worker played the part of a Boomer in the skit and said, “I pay with cash! I don’t trust the banks.”

When looking at a vehicle, the Boomer character said, “No touch screen! I just want a car that drives. Where’s the built-in CD player? I need to listen to my Eagles CDs.”

He continued, “I don’t want a car with safety features. Why is it slowing down? I don’t like the way the steering wheel shakes either!”

The Boomer then took a look at the engine and said, “I want a vehicle that I can tinker around with the engine. All this plastic here, I can’t do anything.”

He added, “I don’t need a car that talks to me. I just need it to play the radio.”

Whatever you say, Boomer.

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewer had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Okay, Boomer…

