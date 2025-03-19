‘I see the same alerts. I see the same opportunity to jack up prices.’ – A Farmer Said We’re Being Lied To About Why Eggs Are So Expensive

There’s been a lot of noise lately about the price of eggs, and I’m gonna go ahead and take this guy’s word…because I’d rather hear it from a farmer than some talking head on TV!

This man is indeed a farmer and he took to TikTok to share his thoughts about the current outrageous egg prices.

The man didn’t hold back and said that people are being lied to about why eggs are currently so expensive.

He told viewers that 9 billion chickens are consumed alone. He added that in 2023, the U.S. had more than 382 million egg-laying hens, and that bird flu has gotten rid of 300 million birds all over the world.

These numbers, he argued, confirm that high egg prices aren’t the result of a diminished supply.

Instead, the man said that consumers are being ripped off.

He said, “They say the same stuff every year. I see the same alerts. I see the same opportunity to jack up prices and yet I choose not to.”

The farmer also said that a lot of chickens pass away because of neglect and not necessarily bird flu.

He told viewers, “They don’t give them vitamins, oregano supplements, all the supplements they are supposed to get in these major facilities. They are dying of disease and neglect.”

He added, “Every time a bird dies they say it’s bird flu. I’m telling you, they are bull ******** you.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This individual is confused.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer thinks we’re only getting started…

Those things cost an arm and a leg these days!

