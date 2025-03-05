If You’re Low On Eggs, This Seed Can Take Their Place In Most Baking Recipes

Listen, eggs are a hot topic these days, and if you don’t have your own backyard hens, chances are you’re faced with not being able to afford your regular dozen – if you can find them at all.

The good news is, if you need eggs for baking, there’s a simple pantry staple that can tae their place.

Okay, fine, not everyone has chia seeds on hand, but they sell giant bags of them at Costco for cheap, so you definitely could.

Chia seeds turn soft and goopy when wet, so they make excellent binding agents in baked goods – which is exactly the role that eggs usually play in a recipe.

Chia seeds, or the plant that they come from, are native to Mexico and Guatemala. The Salvia hispanica is part of the mint family with pretty blue flowers, and is commercially grown all over central America. Chia seeds have grown in popularity recently, but even ancient cultures recognized their nutritional value.

A 2019 study backs up the knowledge that ancient people came by honestly.

“Chia seeds contain healthy omega-3 fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins, and some minerals. The seeds are an excellent source of polyphenols and antioxidants, such as caffeic acid, rosmarinic acid, myricetin, quercetin, and others.”

If you’re wondering how and why a tiny black seed manages to end up so gelatinous once wet, it has to do with insoluble fiber – something some swear lowers LDL cholesterol and slows digestion to aid with blood sugar spikes.

They also contain mucilage, a substance that’s produced by most plants and a few microorganisms, which is what creates a mucous-like gel. The gluey texture acts as a soluble fiber that’s good for your guts and very helpful when binding cakes.

You can make your own chia “egg” at home, and a 2010 study shows that if you only replace 25% or less, no one will be able to tell. You can replace 100% of the egg or oil with chia “egg,” but it will have a noticeably different texture/taste.

It will also have fewer calories and less fat, so that’s something to consider.

Here’s how to make one, according to vegan cook Marly.

“You need one tablespoon of seeds combined with two tablespoons of water to replace one egg. The chia egg does have some limitations, such as recipes that call for four or more eggs, or the whipping powder needed to make a meringue.”

If you’re short an egg or two, though, this could really help you out of a pickle.

Which at the moment, we’re all in together.

