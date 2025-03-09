March 9, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘Can you come back in so we can give it to the original owner?’ – Driver Got An Unusual Call From A Car Dealership After He Picked Up His Vehicle

Well, that’s a new one!

A TikTokker named Charles posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the unusual experience he had when he took his car in to get serviced at a dealership.

Charles told viewers that he had his vehicle back for a few days after it was serviced at a car dealership.

He received a phone call from someone at the dealership, who asked him, “Is one of your tires different?”

Charles took a look at his car and noticed that one of his tires was not like the other three.

The worker asked Charles, “Can you come back in so we can give it to the original owner and get yours back?”

The TikTokker was surprised and he said, “Just wondering how common this is…”

Check out the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This individual weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

What a weird story!

