Jersey Mike’s Customer Shows How You Can Get A Lot Of Food If You Order Kids Meals

by Ben Auxier

It’s hard to save money these days, even on something as simple as a sandwich.

But maybe all we need is a little childlike imagination, like the kind on display by TikTok user @berri2blessed:

“A kid’s meal, they hate to see me coming,” she says as she pulls up to the Jersey Mike’s counter.

“‘Cause that’s what I’m gonna get every time, baby.”

“Okay, thank you,” she says, finishing up her checkout with two kids’ meals.

“Okay got my two kids meals. Mmm.”

At $5.95 per meal, two of these things might actually be more food at a lower price than the standard adult fare.

What thinks the internet?

It’s pretty flexible, apparently:

Let’s get economical:

It works!

Man, now I’m hungry.

