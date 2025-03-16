Kate Spade Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Service She Got When She Had An Item Delivered
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re paying for products and services with your hard-earned cash, you expect it to be handled the correct way, right?
You’re darn right!
But we all know that doesn’t always happen…
A woman named Sandalia took to TikTok to explain why she wasn’t happy about the service she received after she bought a product from Kate Spade.
Sandalia told viewers, “Kate Spade, explain yourself. This is a $500 bag. I paid $6 for gift wrapping, right? And this is how my bag is sent. Wrapped up in tissue paper, in plastic. Like, it’s a $500 bag. Can’t I have a dust bag, a box?”
She added, “I paid extra for gift wrapping, and this is your gift wrapping. Come on now.”
That was $6 not well spent…
Here’s the video.
@sandaliaaa
Then brands wonder why we dont shop directly from them. @kate spade new york #christmaspresents #katespade #customer
And this is how TikTokkers reacted.
It looks like she got ripped off!
