Kate Spade Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Service She Got When She Had An Item Delivered

If you’re paying for products and services with your hard-earned cash, you expect it to be handled the correct way, right?

You’re darn right!

But we all know that doesn’t always happen…

A woman named Sandalia took to TikTok to explain why she wasn’t happy about the service she received after she bought a product from Kate Spade.

Sandalia told viewers, “Kate Spade, explain yourself. This is a $500 bag. I paid $6 for gift wrapping, right? And this is how my bag is sent. Wrapped up in tissue paper, in plastic. Like, it’s a $500 bag. Can’t I have a dust bag, a box?”

She added, “I paid extra for gift wrapping, and this is your gift wrapping. Come on now.”

That was $6 not well spent…

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person shared a story.

Another TikTok user weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

It looks like she got ripped off!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁