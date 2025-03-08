Maintenance Man Said That People Shouldn’t Use Fabric Softener For A Number of Reasons

Well, I can’t say that I’ve ever heard this one before…

A maintenance professional named Derrick posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why he thinks using fabric softener while doing laundry is definitely not a good idea.

Derrick told viewers, “Fabric softener is probably one of the worst things you can use on your washing machine.”

He said that the product is bad for clothes, skin allergies, the environment…and your washing machine.

Derrick repaired a washing machine in the viral video and showed viewers how saturated the machine was with softener that had hardened.

He said, “All that money you spend on your Nike apparel, you are going to ruin.”

Derrick continued, “Stop using it, people, you do not need it, I promise you.”

He suggested that people use distilled white vinegar in their laundry and said, “Your clothes will not smell like vinegar, I promise. And they’ll be soft.”

Good to know!

Check out the video.

That sure doesn’t look good, now does it?

