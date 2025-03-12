Mistakes can happen when people act out of frustration.

Bank error in your favour. Collect £200 This happened almost 40 years ago, up in Scotland, UK. I’ve always lived somewhat on autopilot, lost in my own world. I didn’t always pay attention to the circumstances around me. So, this story is perhaps more dozy compliance than malicious compliance.

My friends and I were having a card night. Since we didn’t have gambling chips, I had to go to the bank. I needed to get coins for everyone to use. With my usual lack of planning, I arrived five minutes before closing time.

She was clearly unimpressed as I walked in. I was a scruffy teenage lad in ripped jeans, a leather biker’s jacket, and a denim waistcoat. Her smart, professional bank was no place for someone like me, in her eyes. She looked even more displeased when I asked for £200 in small change right before she could go home for the weekend.

Off she goes to get the coins, muttering under her breath about my request. Several minutes later, she returned with about 6 bags of coins. She pushed them across the counter to me. Her body language clearly said, “Here’s your money, now get lost!” So I did. I picked up the coins and walked out.

It was only outside the bank that my dozy self realised something. I hadn’t given her my account details yet. So I hadn’t paid for the coins!

I had a choice. Did I return to the bank, apologise and pay? Or should I slip down a nearby alley and keep the money? To my teenage self, it was a fortune. The teller clearly disliked me, so I’m ashamed to say I kept the cash!

