Man Doesn’t Like His New Job And Wants His Fiancee To Help Him Get A Job Where She Works, But She Doesn’t Think That’s A Good Idea

What would you do if your significant other asked you to help them get a job where you work? Would you do everything you could to make that happen, or would you encourage them to find a job elsewhere?

In today’s story, one woman doesn’t think it’s a good idea for her fiance to work at the company where she works. Let’s find out why.

WIBTA if I back out of helping my fiance get a different job? I (30F) am reconsidering helping my fiance (35M) get a job at my current workplace. Let me explain. We moved to a rural area in late summer of last year. Our reason to move was a mix of needing a change of pace AND him getting hired at a company that my friends husband owns. Really the larger part of the move was for him to work at his current job.

Her fiance doesn’t like his new job.

I was luckily able to find work of my own, and I currently love the company I work for and plan on being with them for the long run. After a month or two at his now job, my fiance started to hate the work and has been looking for something else. Now mind you, I’m not bothered by the fact that he wants to leave it. I understand how sometimes we think we want something till we get it, only to realize it’s not for us. But, I have also heard from my friend (remember her husband employes my fiance) that he is difficult to work with, speaks with entitlement and will sometimes make underhanded remarks to his boss. Which really embarrasses me, because it was through me he got this job and I put in a good word for him.

Her fiance wants to try working at the company where she works.

Now, he’s interested in working where I am at, but I’m beginning to feel hesitant. I do customer service for a company that is trade specific. Which basically means you need to be in it longer term to have the knowledge, skills, and certification. He has mentioned he wants to work there but has also made remarks like “I want to do it long enough to understand the ins and outs, then I’ll open my own business in that field. It’s just a stepping stone and not something I’ll do long term.” He’s also made remarks like “I won’t work for a starting pay of $25 an hour I have to make at least x amount” again, with zero prior experience.

There are multiple reasons why she doesn’t want to help her fiance get a job where she works.

This really rubs me the wrong way. I really like my job and I genuinely like my boss. He is a really good person through and through that cares about people over money. And it feels wrong to tell my fiance to apply when I know he sees the opportunity as a temporary solution to make money and yet to also be entitled to a certain amount when it takes years for people to master the trade. It also feels unfair to my boss, whom I greatly respect.

She thinks her fiance is acting entitled.

I’m also pretty embarrassed by his entitled behavior at the current job and by the underhanded remarks he’s made to my friends husband. It makes me feel like I should take a step back and tell him to figure it out on his own since he seems to believe he is “deserving” of all these specific things from an employer, and sees my place of work as a temporary solution to his “problems”.

It sounds like her fiance is a bad employee. I don’t think it would be a good idea if she tried to get him a job where she works.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She might want to rethink marrying this guy.

Here’s another vote for reconsidering this relationship.

This person encourages her to run!

Another person suggests asking the boss for a favor.

It’s not worth risking her own job.

His expectations are way too high.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.