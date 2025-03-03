Soldier Was Ordered To Take Trash From The Attic To The Dumpster, But He Was Also Told Not To Do Anything He Wasn’t Told To Do

If you were told to only do what you were told to do, how would your react?

Would you comply and infer what is expected of you, or would you stick strictly to that rule?

In today’s story, a man in the military decides to take this order exactly as spoken and to make sure he did nothing, and I mean nothing unless he was told otherwise.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

How to avoid cleaning a hot attic My grandpa told a story from when he was young and in military (mandatory for men in Finland). The group he was in had been recently reprimanded on how they shouldn’t do anything they were not ordered to do.

This sounds like bad timing for this task.

Soon after, they were tasked to clear out an attic. It was a hot summer day, so it was like a badly warmed sauna up there. My grandpa was ordered to go take the trash to the dumpsters, so he went and did exactly that to the letter.

He made sure not to do anything he wasn’t told to do.

Instead of coming back he sat down near the dumpsters. Couple of hours later the person in command came looking for him and asked why he was there and didn’t come back to clean the attic. Grandpa’s answer was simple “I was ordered to take the trash to the dumpster, no one told me to come back”. He received no punishment and is still smug about it after almost 70 years.

This is a great story!

Grandpa was so smart that he outsmarted the person in charge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a story about getting out of mandatory military service.

It’s true – he was a smart aleck.

This person approves of the grandpa’s actions.

Here’s another story from the Army.

This person tried something similar with his parents.

You can’t get in trouble for doing what you’re told.

Every teenager knows that.

