Man Made Plans With His Friends Every Weekend For A Month, So Now His Girlfriend Thinks She’s Not His Priority

Dividing your time between your partner and your friends can be tricky.

This man hasn’t been out with his friends for years, so he made plans with some friends every weekend for the whole month.

The problem is how his girlfriend feels about this situation.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to make weekend plans for a month? My social life hasn’t been great for a few years now. Most of my friends are from university. They live in distant parts of the country from me, and the friends that are close by have different work schedules than me, so it’s hard for us to arrange a catch up.

This means I might go 4 to 6 months without seeing any friends, and there are some friends I haven’t seen in years.

This man and his girlfriend have very different social lives.

My girlfriend doesn’t have this issue. She has a few groups of friends that she sees regularly. She sees them around once every 4 to 6 weeks for each friendship group.

He has made a weekend plan with a friend.

This month, I messaged a friend asking if he wants to meet up next month. We hadn’t seen each other in nearly two years. He lives in a different city. I’ll have to travel to his city to see him, so I’ll be staying over.

And then another friend wanted to meet up.

We arranged to meet up next weekend. Another friend, who lives in a town near me, messaged me. He was asking if I wanted to meet up the week after next. We hadn’t seen each other in a few months.

Another weekend was reserved for a few friends.

There’s also a meet up with a few friends the week after that. This is the most active month for my social life in over 4 years. It’s exciting thinking about seeing friends again.

His girlfriend asked about plans with her.

My girlfriend asked what about us making plans. I explained that this month probably isn’t going to work because I’m busy most of the weekends. I’m seeing my mum at the last weekend of the month. And I said that it’ll be an expensive month for me.

He said they can go out on weekdays.

I said we’ll still do things after work. We can go for a meal or a drink, etc., but we won’t be making any all-day plans this month due to my plans. We live together, so we’ll still be seeing each other daily.

She didn’t feel like a priority.

She got annoyed. She said she should be a priority. She also said I should cancel one of my plans to make plans with her. I pointed out that she is a priority, but that doesn’t mean I can’t go and see friends.

She won’t accept his explanation.

I asked if she would think it’s reasonable for me to expect her to cancel plans just because I tell her to. She said it’s different because she doesn’t fill up the full month seeing friends. I just repeated that it’s not like this is a regular occurrence. I said I won’t be cancelling on friends.

He’s confused if he did the right thing.

She said she’s clearly not a priority. I just pointed out it’s one month in three and a half years of being together. It’s hardly a large amount of time. AITA for refusing to make plans on the weekend for a month?

Considering he doesn’t see his friends very often, I don’t think he’s being unreasonable.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user thinks the girlfriend is selfish.

This person makes a valid point.

People are calling out the girlfriend.

Here’s a sarcastic remark.

And finally, another honest opinion from this person.

It’s healthy to have a social life outside of your relationship.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.