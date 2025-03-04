Man Needed To Change His $20 Bill Into Two Tens, But The Gas Station Attendant Refused. So He Did Something To Force Him To Comply.

Some people can be make like more difficult than it needs to be.

This man wanted to change his $20 into two $10 bills, but the gas attendant he was talking to refused his request.

He had no choice to do something that forced the attendant to comply, but that wasn’t the end of the story.

Read the story below for all the details.

I just needed some change I was on vacation with my family. We were hopping RV campgrounds along the way. We found a site in the morning where you could reserve a spot for $30 with a drop box envelope. This is not uncommon for campsites where a caretaker is not always on site.

The problem is we only had $20 cash. So, we drove down the way a bit to a podunk gas station, so I could find an ATM. I get the 20 from the machine. Then I ask the attendant if he is able to change it for me into 2 10s.

He says no. It was a very grumpy no. Not a “Sorry, can’t open the register without a purchase” no. I could tell he adamantly did not want to give me change for some reason.

So, I decided to force his hand. I pick up a stick of gum that cost less than a dollar and ask to be checked out. He begrudgingly does so. He audibly mutters, “Son of a gun,” under his breath while giving me my change.

If not for that, I would have let the situation be. But since he spoke, I retorted with, “That wasn’t that hard, was it?” Once I pocketed my money, I left pretty quickly I heard him yell from the inside, “Don’t come back here!”

So all I could respond was, “You can be sure of that!” Sure enough I have never been back. And I have no idea why him needing to give me change annoyed him so much.

That employee sure knew how to drive business away!

It isn’t hard to be kind, is it?

