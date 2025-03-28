Man Never Washes Hands Before Cooking, So His Roommate Is Considering Telling Him They Shouldn’t Cook For Each Other Anymore

Everyone runs a household differently — but where do we draw the line?

Washing your hands before cooking seems like a good rule to follow, but is it worth potentially causing drama among roommates?

This person is annoyed that his roommate doesn’t wash his hands before cooking, and he’s not sure how to handle the situation.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my roommate I don’t want them to cook me food anymore. I, 29M, live in shared house with four other people.

Me and my roommate, 31M, regularly cook for one another.

However, I’ve noticed when he cooks, he doesn’t wash his hands before touching the food, even when he’s just come home (and used the subway) or been outside to put the trash out.

Needless to say, the roommate is disgusted by this.

This really grosses me out and makes me not want to eat anything he’s cooked. Would I be a jerk if I told him we should cook our own meals, as him not washing his hands before cooking makes me kinda disgusted.

Does Reddit get this roommate’s gripe? Let’s read the comments below to see more.

Some said it was obvious he was “NTA.”

Others advised the roommate to communicate.

They even told him step by step what to do.

And finally, people said “NTA” because “subway-seasoned chicken” is just gross!

This roommate needs to talk to his friend before nixing the meals.

