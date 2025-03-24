Brother Spent His Childhood Helping Raise His Sister’s Kids, And Now He Wonders If He’s Wrong For Blaming Her For Making Him Not Want Children Of His Own

Growing up around kids can be a great way to prepare for parenthood, but it can also have the opposite effect.

So, what would you do if your older sibling relied on you so much for childcare that you felt like a third parent for most of your life? Would you continue helping out out of obligation? Or would you decide you’ve had enough and step away from kids for good?

In the following story, a man finds himself in this very scenario with his sister. Here’s what happened.

AITAH because i partially blame my sister for making me not want kids? My sister (33) had her first child when she was 18, and I was 9 (M) at the time; then she had my Nephew, and a few more years later, she had twin brothers. Ever since my sister’s first kid, I have been a helping hand, sometimes doing more than she did (I just mean changing diapers, feeding, etc.), as she obviously provided and continues to provide for them. But I feel like I have been a 3rd parent since I was 9. I am now 25, and I am TIRED. I’m drained.

His sister needs help more than ever.

She asks for help with them, but it just ends up being me doing most of the stuff and then having to ask HER for help with her own kids, and it’s so freaking annoying. These kids recently lost their dad, so this past year has been really hard on a lot of us, especially my sister’s first kid. Now, she’s having to raise 4 kids alone.

He doesn’t want to help anymore.

She has plenty of help, but I feel like I can’t help anymore. It’s to the point where I don’t want kids of my own because if I was barely able to walk away from them, it would be so much worse having to be responsible for my own, and I think the main thing would be to not have kids. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like he’s burnt out.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer him.

