Boyfriend Stands Up To A Person Who Was Bullying His Girlfriend’s Son, But She Got Mad At Him For Doing It And Kicked Him Out

A dysfunctional family is an unhealthy environment for kids.

This man never had a good relationship with his dad, and it seems that the cycle might be continuing with the grandkids.

His brother-in-law defended his nephew from his dad, but that only created more family drama.

Read below for the full story.

AITAH for siding with my brother-in-law and letting him stay at mine after how he behaved with my father My father has never been a nice man to his family. The only reason I stay in his life is because of my mother. My sister has been dating this guy for around 2 years. He’s a really nice quiet guy and great with her son.

This man saw his dad tugging his nephew’s arm.

Anyway, there was a family gathering, and my father had a bit of an issue with my sister’s son. He tugged the boy’s arm and said something. My brother-in-law went over and brought the boy back over with him.

He saw his brother-in-law being kind to the boy.

I noticed he was checking the boy’s arm. I’d say he was asking questions, and then made the boy laugh. He was really nice.

His brother-in-law confronted his dad.

The extended family had gone, and my brother-in-law went over to my father. He got in my father’s face. He didn’t touch him, but even I could feel the tension.

The brother-in-law defended the boy.

He said something like: “If you do that again to the little lad, you’ll…” My father was an utter coward. It was nice to see.

His sister kicked his brother-in-law out, so he offered his place.

My sister told her boyfriend to leave their house that evening. I said he could stay in my spare room. My sister is unhappy with me letting him stay.

Now, he’s wondering if he did the right thing.

I told her she was ungrateful. I said he did the right thing and she should be thanking him. AITA for siding with him and especially for letting him stay?

It’s crazy that his sister didn’t side with her boyfriend.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

That’s not right, says this person.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

People are calling out the sister.

And lastly, here’s another valid point from this user.

Not all heroes wear capes.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.