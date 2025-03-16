Man Tried Some Family Therapy To Reconnect With His Adult Son, But When He Switched Therapists It All Fell Apart

Therapy can be a really important tool for a wide variety of people.

I myself see a therapist semi-regularly, and to be honest, it doesn’t always feel great.

Not because I think I have a bad therapist, but because you’re confronting things that are difficult.

I think of it like a hard workout; it’s tough to push through, you leave sore, but ultimately you’re healthier for it.

Which isn’t to say there aren’t bad fits out there.

So, which is going on with in this story?

Let’s read all the details to decide if the therapist is the problem or if the person in therapy is avoiding important issues.

AITA for going to a new therapist? So I (62m) have had some issues lately with my adult son (29m). I really wanted to fix our relationship so I started going to a therapist to deal with these issues. I was glad when my therapist and my son agreed to do a session together so we could start working on things

So they sat down the first time, and here’s what happened:

My son detailed that according to him I have a severe controlling personality, anger issues and drive him and his siblings apart. He told me that he cannot deal with me unless I handle these issues. We didn’t figure everything in just one session (an hour is short) but we agreed to meet again there on a later date. He would simply write out what exactly he needed and expected of me

An hour of talking out years of problems is obviously not going to be a magic fix.

Now the thing is I noticed a couple times already that my therapist doesn’t feel like a great fit for me. Often when I leave there I feel extremely anxious so I thought it was better for me to find someone else. Lucky I managed to find someone that felt like a better fit and I let my first therapist now that treatment with her would stop. I let my son know that we would now do that extra session with someone else on another date and gave him a couple of options for when we could do it

He didn’t take it well.

I guess he got angry cause he texted me back that he didn’t feel like explaining himself again to yet another person. If I wanted to seek treatment it was up to me but he was only going to continue if we could go to my first therapist together. So should I have just stayed with my therapist so that we could go together? I already cancelled everything so I don’t really know what to do.

So what was the right move here?

Let’s see what the Reddit community thinks.

The comments were NOT split:

It was supposed to be a joint endeavor:

Is this proving his whole point?

They may be a bad fit, but are you really trying?

It might be time to do some hard, emotional work.

