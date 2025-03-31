Man Yells At Child For Trying To Hit A Duck With A Stick, But Their Parent Say They Were In The Wrong

Some kids don’t always understand the impact of their actions, but that doesn’t excuse bad behavior.

AITAH for yelling at stranger’s child who was attempting to hit a duck with a stick? Last Saturday, my wife and I took our daughter to the local botanical gardens. The one we go to has a small area where you can feed Koi and ducks, it’s my daughter’s favorite area so we usually give her some extra time there. As we were getting to the Koi, I noticed a child who was between 8 and 10 crumble up a paper bag and just toss it in the grass. It sits there for a couple of minutes until my wife picks it up and throws it in a trash can, so obviously, no one is really watching this kid.

The kid comes back over to the fish and ducks and proceeds to angrily swear at the ducks. I specifically hear him yell, “You stupid *** ducks!” I don’t know what this kid has against ducks, but it was odd. He then walks off but then comes back, this time with a stick that’s about three to four feet long, proclaiming, “I’m going to get that duck.” He is about five feet from me, and I could see him positioning the stick to strike a duck that he was luring with food. I then shout/yell at the kid, “HEY, LEAVE THAT DUCK ALONE. PUT THAT STICK DOWN.”

The kid responds with, “But the ducks are taking the fish’s food.” I respond by telling him that I don’t care and to put the stick down. It’s at this point the child’s mother appears, and the kid immediately starts crying, and his mom starts consoling him. It’s at this point we walk away. Then, as we were leaving, another guy approached me and tried to scold me for yelling at a stranger’s kid. AITA?

Hopefully, he said something to the mother before leaving because this kid should be in trouble for even thinking about it.

