Manager Makes Sure Employees Know What Hours They Are Expected To Be At Work, But The Employees Make Sure They Leave On Time No Matter What

Some managers really don’t think through the consequences of their decisions until it’s too late.

That’s what happens in today’s story when a manager insists that employees work only during certain hours.

The employees knew what they had to do, and they complied. Only then did the manager realize his mistake.

Let’s see what happened.

Hours are 8 am to 5 pm, okay I was working for a major aerospace company and one day a Senior Executive VP was at the entrance harassing people that were a few minutes late. “The job is 8-5 with an hour for lunch!” Fine.

He made the same announcement even louder.

Then he got on the PA system and announced the same. Fine. 4 pm staff meeting.

Nobody was going to work a minute past 5pm!

5 pm hits everyone except our manager stood up and walked out. One of the last ones out the door said, “The job is 8-5 with an hour for lunch!” So, staff meetings were moved to 3 pm.

That’s funny that the staff meeting was moved. Clearly the manager didn’t think it through ahead of time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That was a long meeting!

This person’s schedule is pretty flexible.

Someone from Brazil shares a saying.

There’s power in numbers!

The person organizing the meeting needs to respect everyone’s time.

It’s great that they ALL maliciously complied!

Solidarity and all of that.

