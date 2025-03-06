Man’s Ex Asked Him To Loan Her Money, But Instead Of Giving Her The Cash, He Decided To Call Her Dad

What would you do if an ex asked you to loan them money?

Would you agree or would you refuse?

It may depend on why you broke up, your current feelings about the ex, and how confident you would be that they would or would not pay you back.

In today’s story, one man’s ex asks him to loan her money.

He doesn’t want to, but he does want to help her.

Now, he’s wondering if his idea of how to help her was actually a bad one.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for calling my ex’s dad and not paying her rent? My (27m)long term (almost 2 years) gf (28f) broke up with me in early December. We met in a lesson well off country(where she is from), and moved to Singapore to pursue our careers in a new place to be more secure financially. After 6months here she broke up me after she said she had changed as a person. She also found a new bf less than a month later, who also happened to be her instrumental teacher who was very often in our apartment while I was at work during our relationship.

She may have cheated on him, but he’s not sure.

Previously she had admitted that she had a crush on a totally separate person early on in our move to Singapore, but was over it and had been forgiven. I don’t believe that there was any physical cheating but emotionally I am not so sure. Anyway, We are living together due to signing a contract, and unable to get out of it until May.

She asked him for a favor.

She lost her job in November and she was never very good at saving money, while we were on very similar wages, hers always went down a lot faster than mine. She has been searching for a job and should be getting one in Feb if work pass goes through She has now run out and asked me to lend her $1200 for her rent.

He doesn’t want to loan her money.

I explained that I was not comfortable and that she could ask her new bf(response was “you don’t know my bfs financial situation) or her father who is very well off. (Response was “I can’t, he’s always paid so much for me and theyr going through something”). I felt guilty tripped into paying this large sum of money, even though I can technically afford it, it would make it more difficult. She did also offer to pay it back and have that agreement in writing. I do not want to pay that, or feel that I should pay it in any way. I care for her and want the best, but this is too much with how she has acted after the break up and suspicions about the break up. Though I know I will never know the truth and don’t want to cause arguments.

He called her dad without her knowing.

So I called her dad, who I knew was unaware of her new bf and the fact she had lost her job. I explained the whole situation, explaining that I do want to help her and I was calling for his support as I knew she wouldn’t. I explained everything, bf, job and all, including some of my feelings of what happened in the break up. He was very understanding and has offered to pay her the $1200, but I know she will feel betrayed by me for asking her father. We’ve also planned ways for getting her the money without her knowing her father knows. Was this justified or AITA?

I think it was actually kind of nice of him to call her dad to ask for the money on her behalf.

While she may be upset if she found out, he went out of his way to help her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he should move out.

Another person thinks she’s taking advantage of him.

He made the right decision.

Telling her dad was taking it easy on her.

He deserves better.

And he probably did the kindest thing he could do.

