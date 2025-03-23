Man’s Friend Kept Getting Gas Cans Stolen From The Back Of His Truck, So He Came Up With The Ultimate Payback Plan

Some people just can’t resist taking what isn’t theirs.

This man shares a story about his friend who refused to stop leaving his gas cans out in the open overnight.

They were stolen twice, so he decided to get revenge on behalf of his friend.

What happened next was an expensive lesson for them!

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

My neighbor and friend owns a lawn service… Two Fridays in a row, he got his gas cans stolen off of the back of his truck. I told him to stop leaving them out there. But he said it was too much of a hassle, especially if you have to unload and reload the stuff every night and morning.

This man swapped his gas can with his friend’s.

So, last Friday, I filled my own gas can with gasoline and sugar and swapped it with his without his knowledge. The next morning (Saturday), I got up and it was gone. Exactly like I was hoping.

He saw three people trying to fix their car.

I put his back and he never knew what happened. Sunday afternoon, I came home from the store. I saw three people in the street working on a car. It is a 2017 Chevy Cobalt.

He didn’t feel sorry for them!

I just found this out from another neighbor. They got bad gas somewhere and their car is ruined. I hope they learned their very expensive lesson. And I don’t feel bad at all.

That’s a great way to find out who the thieves are!

Sometimes, karma comes with a costly repair bill.

